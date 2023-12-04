Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Gov. Walz to lead DGA

In his new role, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will assist in the election and re-election of...
In his new role, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will assist in the election and re-election of Democratic governors in 11 states.(FILE)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has become the next named Chair of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA).

In his new role, Gov. Walz will assist in the election and re-election of Democratic governors in 11 states.

Walz was elected to the post by 23 fellow Democratic governors at the DGA’s annual meeting in Phoenix, AZ, on Sat. night.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

The tally shows MN Republicans Tom Emmer, Michele Fischbach, Pete Stauber and District 1...
MN Reps. split on decision to expel George Santos from Congress
A new bill proposal to lower childcare costs across the state of Minnesota for anyone earning...
DFL lawmakers propose new childcare plan that would lower costs statewide
A new bill proposal to lower childcare costs across the state of Minnesota for anyone earning...
DFL lawmakers propose new childcare plan that would lower costs statewide
FILE - There’s a new cannabis delivery system headed its way into the hands--and lungs!--of...
MN’s medical cannabis program adds dry herb vape to approved delivery system list