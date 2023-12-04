Minnesota Gov. Walz to lead DGA

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has become the next named Chair of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA).

In his new role, Gov. Walz will assist in the election and re-election of Democratic governors in 11 states.

Walz was elected to the post by 23 fellow Democratic governors at the DGA’s annual meeting in Phoenix, AZ, on Sat. night.

