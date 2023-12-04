Paradise Center for the Arts to present Grand Ole Opry Christmas

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Paradise Center for the Arts wants everyone to start rocking in the winter wonderland.

Christmas with The Paradise Center for the Arts will be held on Sat., Dec. 16.

There, Mick Sterling and his band will bring a Grand Ole Opry Christmas to the stage.

The packed show will feature several famous faces, such as Cate Fierro, Shalo Lee, Lisi Wright and Dan Neale, along with Mick Sterling and honors the holiday recordings of the pillars of country, rock ‘n’ roll.

Favorite classic Christmas songs, along with a few fun mystery tunes many may not be familiar with, will be throughout the event. In addition, some traditional Gospel and Spiritual songs will round out the event’s presentation -- one that has moved audiences for years.

Get your tickets for this Saturday, December 16 show fast because this show usually sells out!

Tickets are $25 for non-members, $20 for members and $15 for students.

For more information, call (507) 332-7372, visit the website for more information.

