RNDC awarded for collaborative efforts toward clean-energy economies and inclusive communities

By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (KEYC) - The Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) was recognized for its Learning Exchange, which offers collaborative efforts to create a clean-energy economy and inclusive communities.

The RNDC, based in Mankato, received a 2023 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for Region Nine’s Learning Exchange with North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.

RNDC led the delegation of 19 people to Düsseldorf, Münster, Saerbeck, and Senden in NRW.

The learning exchange offers an opportunity for the two groups to share and collaborate on ideas, creating diverse communities and climate projects, as both regions work towards a clean energy economy.

On Nov. 7-10, this year’s class of award recipients consists of 107 projects from 71 organizations across 28 states.

The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck, who served as NADO’s original Executive director for 24 years; a champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.

For more information about the award-winning project, contact RNDC Communications Specialist Nathan George, or call (507) 389-8873

