‘Santa & Skate’ returns to New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - In what has become a December tradition, the New Ulm Civic Center was filled with community members ringing in the holiday season on Sunday.

“Santa & Skate” is an opportunity for families to spend some time on the ice rink, meet Santa and do some holiday arts and crafts.

Admission was free with a donation to the New Ulm Area Food Shelf, and organizers say that the atmosphere during the annual event is one of their favorites to experience year after year.

“It’s just a feel-good,” said Liz Malloy of New Ulm Parks and Recreation. “It’s the holiday season, so it’s nice to be able to easily contribute to something, get some family time, visit Santa and just kind of kick off the holiday season and spread some Christmas cheer.”

The event is put on by the New Ulm Parks and Recreation department, who said that this year saw an increase in community support over last year, an upward trend after a few shaky years during COVID.

The event supports the New Ulm Area Food shelf, and organizers say that the event is always a good opportunity for the community to give back to the places where it matters most.

“We’ve had over 250 people come through today,” said Malloy. “We’ll load up the food donations and then that gets weighed and we’ll have a total after we donate it to the food shelf, but over 250 people, most people donate more than one item so we’re looking to make a good contribution to the food shelf.”

