Sibley Co. Sheriff’s office responds to forced-entry burglary on Sunday

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County authorities responded to a forced entry burglary report on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s office, On Dec. 3, around 9:45 AM, the department took a burglary report from Mark Todd Kleman, 58, of Hamburg.

Kleman reported that a burglary had occurred at one of the properties he owns, found at 490 Railroad Street, Green Isle.

Forced entry was used to get inside the shop building, located on the property.

Items reported stolen by Kleman included some DeWalt power tools and uninstalled outside security lights.

The burglary occurred sometime between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office online, or by calling (507) 237-4330.

