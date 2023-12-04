Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sibley Co. Sheriff’s office responds to forced-entry burglary on Sunday

According to a release from the Sheriff’s office, On Dec. 3, around 9:45 AM, the department...
According to a release from the Sheriff’s office, On Dec. 3, around 9:45 AM, the department took a burglary report from Mark Todd Kleman, 58, of Hamburg.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County authorities responded to a forced entry burglary report on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s office, On Dec. 3, around 9:45 AM, the department took a burglary report from Mark Todd Kleman, 58, of Hamburg.

Kleman reported that a burglary had occurred at one of the properties he owns, found at 490 Railroad Street, Green Isle.

Forced entry was used to get inside the shop building, located on the property.

Items reported stolen by Kleman included some DeWalt power tools and uninstalled outside security lights.

The burglary occurred sometime between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office online, or by calling (507) 237-4330.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The green "Minneopa State Park" sign outside of Mankato, Minn.
19-year-old dies after being trapped in landslide at Minneopa State Park
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Celebrating holiday traditions and educating the community: That is the goal of the BECHS'...
BECHS celebrates its annual Christmas at the Hubbard House
“Santa & Skate” is an opportunity for families to spend some time on the ice rink, meet Santa...
‘Santa & Skate’ returns to New Ulm
Celebrating holiday traditions and educating the community: That is the goal of the BECHS'...
BECHS celebrates its annual Christmas at the Hubbard House
“Santa & Skate” is an opportunity for families to spend some time on the ice rink, meet Santa...
‘Santa & Skate’ returns to New Ulm