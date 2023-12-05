19-year-old dies in Minneopa Landslide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At around 5 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a landslide in Minneopa Park.

A section of rock underneath the falls had collapsed, and a 911 call indicated that there was someone trapped underneath the landslide.

“They began basically manually digging through the earth that had collapsed on this party, ultimately locating the party that was buried under the landslide. It was later determined that that party was deceased from the injuries from the landslide,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 19 year-old Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale.

Loso was traveling with family when the accident happened.

The area has since been blocked off, and the Minnesota DNR said in a statement:

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones following this tragic loss. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and the DNR will continue to work closely with them going forward,” said Brennan.

The DNR says that the trail to the base of the falls will remain closed until further notice, and the sheriff’s office says that the incident is still under investigation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.