Bed bugs found at Austin High School

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin High School officials have confirmed that bed bugs were discovered in the high school.

Austin school officials said the incident was confined to an isolated area.

School officials said they are “committed to maintaining the highest cleanliness and safety standards.” Officials said the buildings and grounds department promptly and thoroughly treated this issue, following the best practices and guidelines.

The school said it will continue to monitor the situation, and that regular inspections will be conducted in the treated area, as well as other parts of the school, to try and prevent any recurrence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, bed bugs do not spread disease and are not considered dangerous, although some people can have an allergic reaction.

