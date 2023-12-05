Brown County Jail to receive mental health resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Jail staff in New Ulm say they’ve been dealing with an inmate mental health crisis.

“Over the last few years, we’ve had a large increase in mental health in the jails. And staff and jails are struggling to overcome the difficulties with inmates,” said Appel.

Jail Administrator Steve Appel says it has taken a toll on his staff.

“Staff safety because when these guys are in here unmedicated and out of control, staff can get injured,” said Appel.

Appel says he’s had to step up and advocate for his staff and inmates.

“So I’m looking for some help to get a better regimentation here with medication management, behavioral health management, and with limited services and resources in the area. It’s difficult,” said Appel.

Appel says he looked around the area only to find resources were not only limited, but it would take a long time for them to reach the jail.

“So I contacted some other jail administrators in the area, and they turned around to ACH,” Appel said.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare: A large jail contract management company.

“It was very expensive, and I got their basic rate for their services, but the all the add-ons is going to make it even worse. A psych medication, prescriptions is very expensive,” said Appel.

The one year proposal came with a $39,500 cost, which could see additional fees.

“We’re pretty much on our own. The service that I’m requesting is, you know, it’s very expensive and it’s a burden for the county. And I really don’t have anybody else to go to for support at this point,” Appel said.

The Brown County Board of Commisioners unanimosly accepted the proposal, funding ACH. It’s a move this jail administrator calls a start in addressing the crisis.

“I’m getting people back on our medication regimen to have a normal, productive life and hopefully keep them out of jails and institutions. That’s a goal of mine,” said Appel.

In keeping with the goal of encarceration: rehabilitation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.