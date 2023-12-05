Hazardous waste facility for household items now open for winter Hours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking for a place to get rid of those hazardous waste items around the house? The Blue Earth County (BEC) Regional Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility has it covered - at zero cost!

The facility is now open for a limited winter schedule during December, January, and February to Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur County residents.

During this period, The HHW Facility will accept household waste items for free from residents. Proof of residency, such as a license, utility bill, or tax document, will be needed upon arrival.

The winter hours will be open for material drop-offs on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Since The Product Reuse Center is not available now, residents may enter the back of the facility through the large front gate.

Some items considered acceptable for disposal include:

Paint

Everyday household cleaners

Yard and garden products

Specific automotive products

Caulking material

Fluorescent bulbs

Aerosols

Hazardous materials, such as latex paint, should always be stored in a warm area during winter month to prevent freezing. However, flammable materials should not be stored near heat sources in order to prevent fires.

Regular scheduling for the HHW will be back in time for the 2024 season at the HHW Facility, beginning Tues. Apr. 2.

For more information about the HHW Facility, visit BEC online or call (507) 304-4251.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.