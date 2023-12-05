Your Photos
Hazardous waste facility for household items now open for winter Hours

The facility is now open for a limited winter schedule during Dec., Jan., and Feb., to Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur County residents. During this time, The HHW Facility will accept household waste items for free from residents.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking for a place to get rid of those hazardous waste items around the house? The Blue Earth County (BEC) Regional Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility has it covered - at zero cost!

The facility is now open for a limited winter schedule during December, January, and February to Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur County residents.

During this period, The HHW Facility will accept household waste items for free from residents. Proof of residency, such as a license, utility bill, or tax document, will be needed upon arrival.

The winter hours will be open for material drop-offs on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Since The Product Reuse Center is not available now, residents may enter the back of the facility through the large front gate.

Some items considered acceptable for disposal include:

  • Paint
  • Everyday household cleaners
  • Yard and garden products
  • Specific automotive products
  • Caulking material
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Aerosols

Hazardous materials, such as latex paint, should always be stored in a warm area during winter month to prevent freezing. However, flammable materials should not be stored near heat sources in order to prevent fires.

Regular scheduling for the HHW will be back in time for the 2024 season at the HHW Facility, beginning Tues. Apr. 2.

For more information about the HHW Facility, visit BEC online or call (507) 304-4251.

