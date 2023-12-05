Your Photos
Holiday season heatwave: Is it Christmas or Easter?

Record high temps possible later this week
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
My friends, over the next several days, we are going to experience a bit of a seasonal paradox. Main Street is aglow with twinkling lights; the tree is up, and homes are decked to the max. In the distance, you can hear yuletide carols being sung by a choir. Yet, stepping outside, it feels more like mid to late October or early to mid-April than December in Minnesota. It’s as if we’ve been transported to Charlotte, North Carolina, or Atlanta, Georgia. It is going to be warm. In fact, we may break some high temperature records by Thursday and Friday as a ridge of high pressure and lack of snow cover cause temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s. Some parts of far southwestern Minnesota, especially along the Buffalo Ridge, could reach 60 degrees on Thursday. After Friday, temperatures will drop closer to average, but the dry pattern we’ve been experiencing will continue through most of next week.

Clouds will gradually decrease from west to east throughout the remainder of this afternoon. The clipper system that moved through yesterday did bring in some slightly cooler air, so highs will only reach the mid 30s this afternoon.

By Wednesday, the jet stream will move north as a ridge of high pressure moves onto the plains. While the warmest air will be centered over the Dakotas on Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Low 50s are likely across far western and southwestern Minnesota. Thursday will be our warmest day of the week with sunshine and highs reaching the low to mid 50s. As I mentioned earlier, there could be a few places west of Mankato that climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. The high pressure ridge will begin to break down a bit on Friday, but it will still be mild with sunshine and high temps in the upper 40s.

Our warm spell will end on Friday night as a powerful cold front blasts across the northern plains. While I don’t expect much in regard to precipitation, maybe a few flurries on Friday night, but that’s about it, there will be a surge of significantly cooler, Canadian air. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is actually fairly close to or even a little above average for this time of year.

After the weekend, this dry weather pattern will continue as temperatures remain around or slightly above average. While there may be a chance for light snow here and there, as of right now, there are no major systems on the horizon.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

