Legislators hold “child-protection” task force

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota lawmakers held a task force meeting to identify and discuss systemic issues in the state’s child protection system on Monday.

The whole reason [Minority Leader Mark] Johnson and I wanted to start this in the first place is because of how little attention this area has gotten in the past,” said DFL Representative Dave Pinto of St. Paul.

Over the last decade, Minnesota’s child protection system has come under fire several times, most recently in a report from the Star Tribune. This year, the new legislative task force aims to analyze and tackle the issue once and for all.

“I would like to take advantage of [this opportunity] to drive towards changes that can be made in the 2024 session to meet the goal that I would hope we all would share of making sure that kids are safe and are thriving,” said Pinto.

Monday’s meeting focused more on the presentation of information than on fostering discussion about policy. Still, lawmakers had the opportunity to express their thoughts on the matter on more than one occasion.

“There is a lot of bias, systemic racism, cultural barriers, language barriers, custom barriers, and traditional barriers that are the reason why so many kids of color are taken out of home,” said DFL Representative Hodan Hassan of Minneapolis.

Since the system is decentralized, law enforcement, foster care, county services, and the judicial system all play different roles in the system.

While several members expressed a desire to keep kids out of bad homes, they also made clear it was important to do so properly.

“My goal is to not overreact or overcorrect but to come out of a meeting with these agencies with actual legislation on ways we can better serve the children of Minnesota,” said DFL Senator Nicole Mitchell of Woodbury.

After hearing presentations from several state agencies, Pinto concluded the meeting with a charge to think of solutions.

“[I’d encourage] members of the public and anybody watching this, please give us your best thoughts and ideas, and members of the task force to be in touch with the chairs as well as we push towards having proposals that we can advance to the committee,” he said.

You can watch the full meeting here.

