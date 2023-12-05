Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Loon to be featured on new MN State Seal

The State Emblems Redesign Commission unanimously voted to move forward with this design for...
The State Emblems Redesign Commission unanimously voted to move forward with this design for the next state seal of Minnesota. The loon will be featured on the official Great Seal of the State of Minnesota.(Minnesota Historical Society)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The loon will be featured on the official Great Seal of the State of Minnesota.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission unanimously voted to move forward with this design for the next state seal of Minnesota. Aspects of the design may still be modified, including dates, language, design of the stars, and color of the loon’s eye.

They will meet next week to discuss design modifications to the state seal and will also continue work to create Minnesota’s next state flag,

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Man in critical condition after crash in Austin Tuesday
Man in critical condition after crash in Austin Tuesday
FILE - A store employee informed KEYC News Now that the store’s last day open will be Jan. 20,...
Mankato Petco closing Jan. 20, 2024
According to a press release from Teamsters Local 320, city workers say they are not being...
BREAKING: Shakopee City workers vote to authorize strike