Loon to be featured on new MN State Seal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The loon will be featured on the official Great Seal of the State of Minnesota.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission unanimously voted to move forward with this design for the next state seal of Minnesota. Aspects of the design may still be modified, including dates, language, design of the stars, and color of the loon’s eye.

They will meet next week to discuss design modifications to the state seal and will also continue work to create Minnesota’s next state flag,

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1.

