Mankato Petco closing Jan. 20, 2024

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Petco in Mankato has announced it is closing its doors.

A store employee informed KEYC News Now that the store’s last day open will be Jan. 20, 2024.

The pet supply chain’s Mankato location is closing due to cost of operations and lowered foot traffic.

After the Mankato location closes, the nearest location will be the Twin Cities metro area or Rochester.

