Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum hosting Pearl Harbor virtual event

The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum is holding a virtual program on Thurs., Dec. 7 that puts a spotlight on the contributions of Minnesota Veterans brought to the defense of Pearl Harbor, during the Japanese attack in 1941.(Uncredited)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time to recognize the bold and the brave Minnesota Veterans that defended Pearl Harbor.

On Thurs., Dec. 7, the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will hold a virtual program that highlights the contributions of Minnesota Veterans brought to the defense of Pearl Harbor, during the Japanese attack in 1941.

As it happens, Minnesota has a unique connection to Pearl Harbor.

The USS Ward gun, which sits on the lawn of the Minnesota Capitol Mall, fired the first shot of World War II, which sunk a Japanese submarine.

This virtual roundtable will revisit the exceptional experiences of Minnesota service members and discuss the efforts to ensure that what happened 82 years ago on “the day which will live in infamy” will never be forgotten.

The museum staff will also share the special prominence these stories will have in the new Military and Veterans Museum, expected to open in 2026.

The museum aims to inspire future generations through the outstanding stories of Minnesota’s citizen soldiers.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 via Zoom.

To register, visit the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum Facebook page.

For more information about the event, visit online.

