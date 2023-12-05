MnDOT's name a snowplow contest returns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plowy McPlowFace, Blader Tot Hotdish, Han Snowlo and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow are looking for some new colleagues.

Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again inviting the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state.

Submit your most witty, unique and Minnesota- or winter-themed snowplow name on the agency’s website.

Names will be accepted through next Friday, Dec. 15, at noon.

There are a few basic rules: only one submission per person, nothing political or vulgar and no previous winners.

MnDOT staff will review the submissions, select some of the best, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January.

The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

