Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MnDOT's name a snowplow contest returns

MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest
MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest(KTTC)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plowy McPlowFace, Blader Tot Hotdish, Han Snowlo and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow are looking for some new colleagues.

Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again inviting the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state.

Submit your most witty, unique and Minnesota- or winter-themed snowplow name on the agency’s website.

Names will be accepted through next Friday, Dec. 15, at noon.

There are a few basic rules: only one submission per person, nothing political or vulgar and no previous winners.

MnDOT staff will review the submissions, select some of the best, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January.

The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

According to a press release from Teamsters Local 320, city workers say they are not being...
Shakopee City workers vote to authorize strike
The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum is holding a virtual program on Thurs., Dec. 7 that...
Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum hosting Pearl Harbor virtual event
Austin High School
Bed bugs found at Austin High School
The facility is now open for a limited winter schedule during Dec., Jan., and Feb., to Blue...
Hazardous waste facility for household items now open for winter hours