No. 1 Gustavus off to great start

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus women’s hockey team is once again one of the top groups in all the nation. Having gone to two straight national championship games with one runner-up finish and one title, the team is a force that’s continuing to reload as the years go by.

“We have to embrace the fact that team’s are circling the weekend series against Gustavus. Our players earned that. If we go into it with extra nerves or the wrong mindset, team’s can creep up on you. If we let them hang around long enough in some of those games, the bounce of the puck one way or another and the game is over,” said Mike Carroll, Gustavus head coach.

The Gusties high-powered offense is averaging over four goals per game this season. Leading the group are a couple of experienced veterans. Hailey Holland and Brooke Power each have 10 points on six goals and four assists. Anchoring down the group in net is goaltender Katie McCoy, who became the MIAC win record holder after picking up her 68th career win earlier this year.

Gustavus is currently 7-0-0 on the season, but the biggest test for the defending champions comes Tuesday night with a match-up against unbeaten UW-River Falls, the second ranked team in Division III.

“They are sort of our arch rival. We typically go at it with them. We set up our schedules similarly so we play them two times before the holidays when we’re both done with our conference. It’s a good measuring stick for where you need to go. If you have the right mindset, you want to play the best. Right now, they’re doing extremely well,” Carroll added.

With a win, the Gusties would remain in the top spot nationally, but it’d also be Carroll’s 500th win behind the bench for Gustavus.

