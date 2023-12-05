Your Photos
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024

Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) – After shattering attendance records worldwide with her Summer Carnival shows, P!nk announced Tuesday she will extend the tour into 2024.

The 2024 leg of the 17-city tour will kick off on August 10 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap up in Miami’s loanDepot park on Nov. 23, 2024.

According to Live Nation, the tour will feature special guests Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp as support across all dates.

P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales to Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers Dec. 7 and to the general public on Dec. 11 at LiveNation.com.

The initial leg of P!nk’s tour boasted over 3 million tickets sold worldwide.

The added tour dates include:

Saturday, Aug. 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wednesday, Aug. 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sunday, Aug. 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wednesday, Aug. 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wednesday, Aug. 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wednesday, Sep. 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Friday, Sep. 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, Sep. 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, Oct. 3 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sunday, Oct. 6 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Saturday, Oct. 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wednesday, Nov. 6 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Monday, Nov. 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park

Last month P!nk gave away about 2,000 banned books to fans during shows in Florida as part of a project with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books.”

Representatives with the organization said Florida had the highest number of book ban cases in the last school year, with more than 1,400.

Some of the books included “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

