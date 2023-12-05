Preserving the hobby of card collecting
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Did you or someone you know ever collect cards in their lifetime? Looking to bring card collecting back and in a better way is Valley Chase. Jordan Ellingson is in to talk about their new business and what they have to offer.
Check out https://valleychase.com/pages/what-is-valley-chase-all-about for more information.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.