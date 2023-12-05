Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Preserving the hobby of card collecting

Jordan Ellingson is in to talk about their new business and what they have to offer to the card collecting community.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Did you or someone you know ever collect cards in their lifetime? Looking to bring card collecting back and in a better way is Valley Chase. Jordan Ellingson is in to talk about their new business and what they have to offer.

Check out https://valleychase.com/pages/what-is-valley-chase-all-about for more information.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Tabitha Melvin is in with Primerica Regional to share some tips and tricks for spending money.
How to stay budget friendly over the holidays
Organizer Colin Scharf joins us to talk about what we can expect at the classic.
2023 Holiday Classic preview
Organizer Colin Scharf joins us to talk about what we can expect at the classic.
2023 Holiday Classic preview
Tabitha Melvin is in with Primerica Regional to share some tips and tricks for spending money.
How to stay budget friendly over the holidays