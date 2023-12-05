Recycle holiday lights at local city halls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to help residents stay ‘green’ during the holiday season, many local cities will offer a free recycling program for strands of holiday lights.

The Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources Department leads the initiative.

Officials say any broken or inessential holiday lights can be brought to local City Halls throughout Blue Earth County.

Collection bins can be found at local City Halls throughout Blue Earth County.

Officials say this program will make sure all holiday lights are properly recycled.

If these lights are recycled incorrectly, official warn that it can break machines or hurt those handling the waste.

”It’s not a typical waste that a lot of counties do handle, so we wanted to take it a step above. And it’s not something that can be traditionally recycled- you can’t just put it in your recycling bin. So, it’s super important that we capture that waste stream,” said Molly Kjellesvig.

The county-wide recycling program lasts until Jan. 5.

But- after the collection date ends, officials say you can still bring old holiday lights to the household hazardous waste facility year-round for proper disposal.

