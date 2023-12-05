Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Recycle holiday lights at local city halls

Officials say any broken or inessential holiday lights can be brought to local City Halls throughout Blue Earth County.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort to help residents stay ‘green’ during the holiday season, many local cities will offer a free recycling program for strands of holiday lights.

The Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources Department leads the initiative.

Officials say any broken or inessential holiday lights can be brought to local City Halls throughout Blue Earth County.

Collection bins can be found at the locations seen on your screen.

Officials say this program will make sure all holiday lights are properly recycled.

If these lights are recycled incorrectly, official warn that it can break machines or hurt those handling the waste.

”It’s not a typical waste that a lot of counties do handle, so we wanted to take it a step above. And it’s not something that can be traditionally recycled- you can’t just put it in your recycling bin. So, it’s super important that we capture that waste stream,” said Molly Kjellesvig.

The county-wide recycling program lasts until Jan. 5.

But- after the collection date ends, officials say you can still bring old holiday lights to the household hazardous waste facility year-round for proper disposal.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Brown County Jail staff in New Ulm say they’ve been dealing with an inmate mental health crisis.
Brown County Jail to receive mental health resources
At around 5 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a landslide in...
19-year-old dies in Minneopa Landslide
ST. PAUL, MN
Legislators hold “child-protection” task force
Hams for the Holidays will be coming to North Mankato Monday Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Hy-Vee. Hormel Foods, first responders partner to give away 5,000 hams