Shakopee City workers vote to authorize strike

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - Employees of the City of Shakopee have voted to authorize a strike, citing concerns in contract negotiations with the city.

Teamsters Local 320, the union representing Shakopee’s city workers, announced the strike authorization this morning.

Union reps. say an intent to strike notice can be filed in January, which is the deadline they have given the city to agree to new bargaining terms.

According to a press release from Teamsters Local 320, city workers say they are not being compensated for overtime pay and are requesting better health care coverage as well.

A “silent demonstration” is being held Tuesday at Shakopee City Hall with city workers at 5:30 p.m.

KEYC News Now reached out to Shakopee’s City Administrator for a response to the strike authorization vote but have not heard back as of this story’s publishing.

