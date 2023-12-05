Sunshine, warmer temps to return ahead of weekend cooldown

Temperatures are projected to warm up as sunshine returns to the area over the next couple of days before cooler temperatures return for the upcoming weekend.

Today will start off mostly cloudy with some light snow covered roads before clouds gradually clear up making way for afternoon sunshine. Sunshine will help melt any of the light snow around the area as temperatures slowly rise into the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon hours. Though, winds are projected to reach up to 15 mph, so a wind chill is likely. This means temperatures will feel more like the upper-20s and low-30s through the afternoon hours despite the sunshine. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Winds will be slightly breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures are likely to rise into the upper-40s with some areas reaching the low-50s. Wednesday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip back into the mid-30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the best day of this week with plenty of sunshine throughout the day and temperatures rising into the low to mid-50s across the area. Winds will remain slightly breezy reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will start to return to near seasonal throughout Friday and into the weekend as clouds slowly return to the area by Friday evening and night. Sunshine is projected to return throughout Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s Friday before hovering in the mid-30s both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will become breezy throughout the weekend, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will dip back into the 20s.

Next week will start off with mostly cloudy skies on Monday and light snow chances possible around the area. After Monday, skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s and low to mid-30s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will be on the crisp side next week as they will dip into the upper-teens and low-20s.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.