A week of St. James Winter Carnival fun

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Enjoy a week of holiday fun at the 2023 St. James Winter Carnival!

There’s plenty of food and events for kids and adults of all ages to enjoy like, hot chocolate, candy canes, Santa Clause, a lighted parade and so much more

Shop locally this holiday season and enjoy great discounts from your favorite retailers during the Winter Carnival.

Get into the holiday spirit and head down to St. James from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10.

For a schedule of events, check out: https://discoverstjamesmn.com/chamber/calendar/winter-carnival-2022/ or see our photo below.

