Barn in St. Peter engulfed in flames

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews responded to a barn fire in St. Peter yesterday and again today.

According to a Facebook post, a ‘Fully engulfed barn fire’ was reported at 38171 403rd Ave. in St. Peter, which is the location of a dairy farm.

Nobody was reported to be inside the barn.

Multiple agencies responded, including St. Peter And Le Sueur Fire departments, Courtland Fire was paged for water and an excavator, and North Mankato for their fire air truck.

In the comment section, The city of St. Peter says that no cows were hurt.

This afternoon, St. Peter fire department was back on the scene around noon.

