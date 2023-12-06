Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff

BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff.
BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota BCA released more information from its investigation into a standoff with Rochester police last week.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died during the November 30 standoff as William Lee Carter, 34, of Rochester. According to the medical examiner, Carter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The BCA said Carter made several phone calls early in the day on November 30 threatening to hurt himself and others. Police located Carter in his vehicle parked outside of a strip mall.

During the lengthy standoff, police tried to negotiate with Carter. After authorities heard a shot from inside the vehicle, officers deployed various less-than-lethal rounds in an attempt to get home to leave the vehicle.

Carter then fired a handgun at officers several times striking a police vehicle. According to the BCA, officers heard another shot from inside Carter’s vehicle, where he was later found dead. Police did not return fire.

From the crime scene, BCA said it recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle. The incident was captured on numerous cameras, including body-worn, squad and surveillance cameras from nearby businesses. BCA agents are continuing to review footage as part of the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present it to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7; simply dial 988.

Related Stories
UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead

One man is dead, and Rochester Police confirm its officers did not fire any weapons.

BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE - The annual grant was created to fund projects that promote agriculture and food systems...
Mankato educator awarded grant supporting Ag Ed. in classrooms
KEYC News Now is helping ring bells for the Mankato Salvation Army. Capt. Andy Wheeler joined...
KEYC News Now team rings the bells for Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
KEYC News Now is helping ring bells for the Mankato Salvation Army. Capt. Andy Wheeler joined...
KEYC News Now team rings the bells for Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
Minnesota’s budget picture remains stable in the near term but there are clouds on the...
Minnesota budget forecast is steady, but with potential trouble ahead
Southern Minnesota Auctions announced the launch of a new bidding platform: State-of-the art...
Southern MN auction company launches new online platform, state-of-the art software