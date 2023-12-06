Your Photos
Deadline for Affordable Care Act enrollment next week

By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are coming up on a deadline to apply for cheaper healthcare policies through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

ACA serves to help low-income households find healthcare plans within their budgets. According to the Iowa Insurance Division, three percent of Iowans use the service, a number that has been growing every year since it went into effect in 2010.

“Having those policies accessible to Iowans is important because healthcare prices are rising every day, and it’s a number one problem in a lot of people’s finances,” Sonya Sellmeyer with the Iowa Insurance Division said.

If people want benefits starting Jan. 1, they have until Dec. 15 to apply to enroll for their ACA benefits.

Sellmeyer also suggests reaching out to a free local agent to help navigate these plans and decisions. She also says to make sure your doctor or other healthcare officials are included in your prospective network.

To learn more or apply, visit healthcare.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

