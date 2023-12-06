Feelin' like Georgia: Record highs likely this week

As we continue through the week, our weather story remains remarkably consistent. The holiday decorations shine on, yet the air outside whispers of spring rather than winter. That’s right, the seasonal paradox we’ve been talking about is still very much with us. Record highs in the 50s are possible on Thursday and Friday with folks across far southwestern flirting with 60 degrees, especially on Thursday. A powerful cold front will blast across the region on Friday night, bringing highs back to normal - the mid to upper 30s - for the upcoming weekend. If you’re anxiously awaiting snow, the news is not good. Other than a few light snow showers Friday night into Saturday and a flurry or two next week, the dry weather pattern that we have been experiencing is expected to continue through most of next weekend and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and just a bit breezy with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine, a very light breeze, and record high temps in the low 50s. It will be warmer further west with locations across far western Minnesota and Iowa pushing the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Friday will be similar with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The initial cold front will move through on Friday afternoon causing the wind to shift to the west and increase to about 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures won’t really start to tank until a secondary cold front blasts through on Friday night. That front will lead to a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered snow showers and highs in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and less windy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will remain right around average through most of next week. While there may be a couple of clipper systems that bring a flurry or two next week, there are no major winter weather systems on the horizon. Stay tuned for updates. The weather team will be watching things closely and will let you know if something develops.

