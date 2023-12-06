Your Photos
Gustavus professor opens Aesthetic Religion Records and Text

A Gustavus Professor has opened a new storefront, in hopes it will serve as a space for inquisitive minds with a love for music.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re on the hunt for classic hits...we just so happen to know a guy. A Gustavus Professor has opened a new storefront, in hopes it will serve as a space for inquisitive minds with a love for music.

We take you inside Aesthetic Religion records and text in downtown St. Peter.

They plan to have the book side of the store complete in February.

You can find Aesthetic Religion Records and Text at 123 South Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter.

