Hibbing community retires Adam Johnson’s jersey during pre-game ceremony

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It was an emotional Tuesday night in Hibbing as the community came together to retire Adam Johnson’s jersey and recognize his family.

Just before Tuesday night’s Hibbing-Denfeld boys hockey game, Adam Johnson’s jersey, #7, was revealed on the south side of the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

“You know, he’s got to be one of the best players to ever play here,” said Aaron Jamnick, the Hibbing High School Boys Hockey co-head coach.

For Jamnick, some of his fondest memories include growing up alongside Adam both on and off the rink.

“I guess my first memories are at his parents’ house at the outdoor rink and a lot of great memories,” said Jamnick.

Now Jamnick, as well as the Hibbing community, spent time looking up to his jersey and remembering not only Adam’s hockey career, but his legacy off the ice.

“He was a humble guy, you know, he never really talked about himself, and he had time for anyone, and he was a great person,” said Jamnick.

An emotional night for the thousands of hockey fans, and Johnson’s family, as they watched Adam’s jersey number hang up.

“Nobody will be able to wear that number seven,” said Keith Turner, the activities director for Hibbing High School. “You’ll see it in the rafters when you come out and they unveil it this evening. "

Everyone looking up to the jersey hanging in the arena, knowing young hockey players will see it for generations to come.

“And they’ll understand what it means to not only be a good hockey player, but to be a good person,” said Turner.

Adam’s family being presented with a shadow box of their own, and holding the proudly knowing the hockey community will forever remember his name.

“That’s the first thing that anyone should think of, you know, when you think of Hibbing hockey is Adam Johnson,” said Jamnick.

Johnson’s number will also be hung up at the Hibbing Fairgrounds.

