KEYC News Now team rings the bells for Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable joined the News at Noon show, live from the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable joined the News at Noon show, live from the Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, along with Capt. Andy Wheeler of the Salvation Army, to raise funds for those in need.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many have probably heard the familiar sounds of the ringing bells around the area for the Red Kettle campaign of the Mankato Salvation Army.

On Wed., Dec. 6, KEYC News Now will be helping to ring and raise funds.

Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable joined the News at Noon from the Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, along with Capt. Andy Wheeler of the Salvation Army to talk about the Red Kettle campaign.

Volunteer to ring the bells for the Salvation Army

In addition, some other friendly faces from the KEYC News Now family will be ringing the bells until 6 p.m.

