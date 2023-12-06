KEYC News Now team rings the bells for Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many have probably heard the familiar sounds of the ringing bells around the area for the Red Kettle campaign of the Mankato Salvation Army.

On Wed., Dec. 6, KEYC News Now will be helping to ring and raise funds.

Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable joined the News at Noon from the Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, along with Capt. Andy Wheeler of the Salvation Army to talk about the Red Kettle campaign.

In addition, some other friendly faces from the KEYC News Now family will be ringing the bells until 6 p.m.

