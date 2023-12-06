Kitten returned home after two months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”Every event I went to people would say have you found Poe yet? How’s Poe? Have you found Poe? Is Poe home? and it just kind of became my mantra for like 60 days,” said Holly Dodge.

Poe the cat vanished nearly two months ago.

But Poe is missing ‘never more,’ after he was found about three miles away from home.

“The workers at BENCHS, Blue Earth/Nicollet County Humane Society, they knew my story had been in there many times to identify not Poe. And they were very, very helpful. But one of their workers contacted me and said, hey, we found this cat, and I was little. Well, I was very excited because I noticed the marking. And so I was like, that’s his hair. That’s his hair,” said Dodge.

Beloved Poe’s story attracted a lot of attention on social media, with hundreds of community members keeping their eye out for him.

“People would reach out to us. I had community members share security Cam footage. I had people texting me nearly everyday, total strangers. I never even got their name wondering where Poe was. I had people volunteering to go search for him. Every single black cat that got posted online. I got tagged,” said Dodge.

Poe also received a microchip to make sure that he will always be able to find his way home.

“It’s going to be very helpful if he ever gets out again. You know, they can scan it. Contact me right away. Poe also got himself a brand new Apple Air Tag. And he’ll be sporting that on a collar. Just in case he gets out in the neighborhood, I can track him quickly,” said Dodge.

