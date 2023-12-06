Local mom turned author represents special needs son in debut children’s book

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - A mother in Montgomery hopes to inspire others to advocate for special needs inclusion through the debut of her children’s book.

The book is inspired by her special needs son, Kip.

Kip was born with gastrointestinal issues, as part of his abdomen wasn’t formed correctly, which contributes to his immobility.

“I say we’re doing the best we can for you,” mother Taylor Hindermann tells her son.

At just over a year old, little Kip faces big mobility hurdles.

But, equipped with his speckled helmet and walking braces, nothing stops the strength in Kip’s steps.

“But, at the end of the day, [Kip] accomplished all of it,” Hindermann said. “And his fight and his fire is why he’s doing as good as he’s doing.”

Doctors told Hindermann during her pregnancy that Kip would face many medical hurdles...

“We have given him the help and guidance that he’s needed,” Hindermann said.

Now, weekly visits from speech, feeding, and walking therapists fill Kip’s time- and his mother’s, who’s his biggest advocate.

“We had to change our whole lifestyle around, and what I was doing and what I went to school for, so that he could get the help that he needed,” Hindermann explained.

But, as one chapter ends, another begins:

A true opportunity to turn the page, and it started when Hindermann saw people react to Kip’s supportive braces on the street.

“People out in public would ask us what they were and what they were for, so i just decided that this is something we need to introduce to people,” Hindermann recalled. “As he gets older and continues to wear these types of things, I want it to be out there earlier so that people can be like, ‘Oh, I know what those are and I don’t have to look at them differently.”

That’s when Hindermann channeled her love for Kip to create her first book, “Kip’s Funny Little Feet.”

“My goal with “Kip’s Funny Little Feet” was and is special needs inclusion and advocacy,” Hindermann said. “I just think that if you introduce kids, or adults introducing the kids at a younger age, then it can just be more inclusive.”

A book called “Kip’s Funny Little Feet,” and a strong little boy, illustrating a powerful message for us all.

Hindermann will release “Kip’s Funny Little Feet’ in April 2024.

In the meantime, she created a Kickstarter to cover printing and marketing costs.

