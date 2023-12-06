Your Photos
Mammoth tusk revealed to be 22,136 years old

Through radiocarbon testing, a mammoth tusk held at the Brown County Historical Society was revealed to be twenty-two thousand, one hundred thirty six years old
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An event that was Ice Ages in the making.

Through radiocarbon testing, a mammoth tusk held at the Brown County Historical Society was revealed to be twenty-two thousand, one hundred thirty six years old!

The tusk was discovered in 2020 by a local excavating company in a gravel pit before being donated to the historical society.

Science Museum of Minnesota staff joined the Brown County Historical Society for the age unveiling event last Saturday.

Attendees were encouraged to guess the age and the closest guess was New Ulm’s Becky Grussendorf, who guessed an age of 22,000 years old.

