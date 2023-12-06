Mankato educator awarded grant supporting Ag Ed. in classrooms

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - One Mankato educator has something to celebrate, after receiving a prestigious Ag Education grant.

Sarah Odegard of Loyola Catholic School was awarded grant funding from Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC).

The MAITC awarded Odegard, along with the 12 other educators, a $500 Agricultural Literacy Grant.

The annual grant was created to fund projects promoting agriculture and food systems education, from K-12 across Minnesota.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

Odegard’s grant will be put towards her project entitled “Ruby Ranch Field Trip.”

For more information about the Ag Literacy Grants and other Ag education resources, visit the MAITC website.

