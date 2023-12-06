Your Photos
Minnesota Man bear crawls to donate teddy bears to pediatric patients

Mark Haverland and his family helping donating teddy bears to children at St. Mary's.
Mark Haverland and his family helping donating teddy bears to children at St. Mary's.
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One Minnesota man delivered a special surprise to the children at Essentia’s St. Mary’s Hospital just in time for Christmas.

Mark Haverland delivered 458 teddy bears to children at St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday. Haverland has been bear-crawling since February to raise $3,000 to purchase the stuffed animals.

Haverland, who is a fitness coach, made it his mission to bear crawl just over 6 miles in both Arizona and Texas. He says he is doing it to bring a smile for children who are dealing with difficult health issues.

”Not everybody has that opportunity to provide help and if I’m able to provide that help I will,” said Haverland.

Haverland is planning his next bear crawl on his birthday, July 23.

All of the money he raises goes to help purchase Teddy Bears for children at St. Mary’s.

