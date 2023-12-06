Your Photos
MSU to award 1,772 degrees this semester

Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,772 degrees to 1,617 students at the end of the fall 2023 semester.
Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,772 degrees to 1,617 students at the end of the fall 2023 semester.(KEYC News Now)
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 1,772 degrees to 1,617 students at the end of the fall 2023 semester. Around 700 of these students are planning to partake in the commencement ceremonies, scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Taylor Center.

Graduates of the College of Allied Health and Nursing and College of Business will participate in the 9 a.m. ceremony. Graduates of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, College of Education and College of Humanities and Social Sciences will participate in the noon ceremony. Each ceremony will be approximately 90 minutes long.

There are no restrictions on numbers of guests attending the ceremonies for each graduate. Live-streaming captioning services will be provided for each ceremony.

Candidates for graduate degrees will graduate with the college of their affiliation.

Advanced degrees to be awarded by Minnesota State at the conclusion of the fall semester include four doctor of education degrees, six doctor of nursing practice degrees and one doctor of school psychology degree.

Undergraduate students receiving recognition include 270 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 176 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.6 to 3.79) and 207 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.4 to 3.59).

More information about the Minnesota State Mankato fall commencement is at www.mnsu.edu/commencement-services/.

