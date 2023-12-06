Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Pre-workout with All-Star Nutrition

Riley Hiller is in with All-Star Nutrition to talk about the variety of pre-workout options they carry, and what works best when.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pre-workout has become such a popular supplement, made to enhance your performance in the gym. The rising popularity also brings a million different options to the table. Riley Hiller is in with All-Star Nutrition to talk about the variety of pre-workout options they carry, and what works best when.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Amber Bannerman is in with Sota Sisters Boutique to show off a variety of warm, fashionable...
Winter shoes at Sota Sisters
Mankato Curling Club joins us with how the sport is growing across the region, and how you can...
Try out the growing sport of curling
A Gustavus Professor has opened a new storefront, in hopes it will serve as a space for...
Gustavus professor opens Aesthetic Religion Records and Text
A Gustavus Professor has opened a new storefront, in hopes it will serve as a space for...
Gustavus professor opens Aesthetic Religion Records and Text