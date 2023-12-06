Southern MN auction company launches new online platform, state-of-the art software

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Local auction bidders and sellers may be relieved to know that a popular auction company, Southern Minnesota Auctions, is now making bidding and selling easier and safer.

Southern Minnesota Auctions, formerly known as NPS Auctions, an auction company in southern Minnesota announced the launch of a platform for bidding: state-of-the art online auction software that was created to enhance the digital bidding experience for interested parties.

Notable features for the new website include a completely new platform which will create a smoother, more user-friendly interface and experience for both new and veteran bidders.

There is also a real-time bidding feature, which will allow users to engage in more spirited and exciting bidding wars.

Some other recent additions include mobile methods for users, providing easier, more immediate access to auctions and bidding.

For added security, Southern Minnesota Auctions’ new platform has also added increased safety and authentication measures, keeping buyer and seller information safe.

Southern Minnesota Auctions’ software is currently live.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.