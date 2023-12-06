WATCH: Adam Johnson’s jersey retirement ceremony
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Adam Johnson’s Hibbing jersey was retired on Tuesday before the first home game of the season.
You can watch the full ceremony below.
