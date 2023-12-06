Winter or spring? Warmer than average temperatures continue this week

Well above average temperatures will be prominent through the end of this week making it feel more like spring ahead of weekend cooldown.

Today through Friday temperatures will be near record breaking with the possibility of breaking the record high on Thursday. Conditions will be primarily sunny with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times through the end of the week. Highs will hover in the upper-40s on Wednesday and Friday with highs in the low-50s for Thursday. The record high for Thursday sits at 47 degrees from 1965. We are currently looking at a forecast high of 51 Thursday afternoon. Friday may meet or break the record with a forecast high of 48. The current record for Friday sits at 47 degrees from 1984.

Friday night, a cold front is projected to move through the area leading to a drop in temperatures and a possible rain/snow mix through the late evening hours into light snow possible once temperatures dip below 32 after midnight. As of right now, we are not looking at snow accumulation.

This weekend will be cooler, but still slightly above average. Saturday will remain cloudy with a stray flurry or two possible before clouds start to clear late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will hover in the mid-30s with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Next week will remain mostly sunny through a majority of the week. Temperatures will continue to be slightly above average with highs hovering in the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy up to 20 mph at times with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight conditions will teeter from mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens and low to mid-20s.

