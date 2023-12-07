The Canadian Holiday Train chuggs to Waseca

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped in Waseca tonight as it celebrated its 25th anniversary of riding!

The holiday train will stop in 20 Minnesotan towns throughout December.

It’s an exchange of Christmas cheer: the train brings free, live music and entertainment, all for cash or food donations for local food banks.

Explore Minnesota says the train is about 1,000 feet long with 14 decorated rail cars, each with lights and holiday designs.

And many attendees in Waseca were getting into the holiday spirit as the train rolled in.

