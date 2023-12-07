Fairmont Opera House closed to public until further notice

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Built in 1901, the Fairmont Opera House is the oldest operating theater in Minnesota.

The opera house has been undergoing repairs on its roof, but based on new findings, Fairmont Opera House is closed to the public until further notice. The facility will need additional temporary support structures beyond initial estimates, thus expanding the project scope.

These additional structures are to ensure the strength of the building’s roof throughout the project, and must remain in place until the repairs are fully completed.

Also, the demolition of several walls throughout the facility, including those housing restroom facilities, was deemed necessary due to the location requirements for the support structures. This process also involved removing almost half of the theater’s seats, toilets, and other necessary electrical work before installing the temporary support structures.

The cost of the full repairs is yet to be determined, but is expected to be in the range of several million dollars.

