Feeding Our Communities Partners winter break distribution

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We love nothing more than highlighting our local non-profit organizations and all of the hard work they do for the community. Holly Dodge is in with Feeding Our Communities Partners to talk about the importance of getting food out to kids in need before winter break.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.