Feeding Our Communities Partners winter break distribution

Holly Dodge is in with Feeding Our Communities Partners to talk about the importance of getting food out to kids in need before winter break.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We love nothing more than highlighting our local non-profit organizations and all of the hard work they do for the community. Holly Dodge is in with Feeding Our Communities Partners to talk about the importance of getting food out to kids in need before winter break.

