Live: Holiday train rolls into Waseca

KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul joins us live from Waseca, where we’ve been anxiously awaiting the holiday train!
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train celebrates its 25th anniversary of riding the rails this year, and it’s going across 20 Minnesota towns throughout December.

All aboard!

