Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public Safety and Fire Services responded to a report of an industrial accident at 155 Chestnut Street. Upon entering, they found an unresponsive male, later pronounced dead.
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was found dead in what authories are calling a fatal industrial accident, Thursday morning.

According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public Safety and Fire Services responded to a report of an industrial accident at 155 Chestnut Street.

An unresponsive male was discovered on the roof, where he had allegedly been doing repairs.

The release noted that Emergency personnel were not allowed immediate access to the scene until Xcel Energy confirmed that the area was ready for safe and secure entry. Upon entering, crews found an unresponsive male, who was determined to be deceased.

The cause of death is currently under investigation, pending results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

For more information contact staff at 311 or (507) 387-8600.

