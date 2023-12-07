Mankato Toys-for-Tots host event at Nicollet Fire Department

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Toys-for-Tots will be hosting an event at the Nicollet Fire Department to gather toys for donations.

The Nicollet Fire Department sponsored the Toys-for-Tots event. They will be dropping the toys off on Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be cookies and hot chocolate for the kids to enjoy.

”This morning when I looked on our online application. Currently at 937 families. And have registered with us, which is up about 80 families from last year. So we’re kind of relying on the community,” said Pam Hammock.

The Mankato Barnes and Noble located near the River Hills Mall will be hosting a holiday book drive for Toys-for-Tots. This will end on Dec. 31.

