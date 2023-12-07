Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Toys-for-Tots host event at Nicollet Fire Department

The Mankato Toys-for-Tots will be hosting an event at the Nicollet Fire Department to gather toys for donations.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Toys-for-Tots will be hosting an event at the Nicollet Fire Department to gather toys for donations.

The Nicollet Fire Department sponsored the Toys-for-Tots event. They will be dropping the toys off on Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be cookies and hot chocolate for the kids to enjoy.

”This morning when I looked on our online application. Currently at 937 families. And have registered with us, which is up about 80 families from last year. So we’re kind of relying on the community,” said Pam Hammock.

The Mankato Barnes and Noble located near the River Hills Mall will be hosting a holiday book drive for Toys-for-Tots. This will end on Dec. 31.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

KEYC News Now is helping ring bells for the Mankato Salvation Army. Capt. Andy Wheeler joined...
KEYC News Now team rings the bells for Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
Deadline for Affordable Care Act enrollment next week
The ceremony took place ahead of a Hibbing High School hockey game.
Hibbing community retires Adam Johnson’s jersey during pre-game ceremony
A mother in Montgomery hopes to inspire others to advocate for special needs inclusion through...
Local mom turned author represents special needs son in debut children’s book