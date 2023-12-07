New law hopes to close Minnesota’s gender, racial pay gap

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -A new law aims to narrow the gender and racial pay gap in Minnesota.

In a release from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR), it was announced that beginning Jan. 1, 2024, a new law will be enforced, motivating employers to think about an applicant’s skills, education, certifications, licenses, and other qualifications, and the current job market, to negotiate pay.

This would prohibit employers from inquiring about or judging an applicant, based on their past or current pay, over the hiring process.

Using pay histories to figure out an individual’s future has proven to be a major contributor to pay disparities among Minnesotans.

In May of 2023, Gov. Tim Walz signed the Preventing Pay Discrimination Act into law.

Women, people of color, and Indigenous people have consistently been paid less than white men.

With the new law, Minnesota has joined 22 other states that have ended pay history disputes.

