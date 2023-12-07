Quick Hits: MSU gears up for big series with St. Thomas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State men’s hockey team currently sits third in the CCHA standings with a series against the conference leading St. Thomas Tommies coming up this weekend.

MSU is 6-6-2 on the year coming into play this weekend. Sports Director Rob Clark catches up with Mavericks head coach Luke Strand to preview the match-up.

