Quick Hits: MSU gears up for big series with St. Thomas

MSU is fresh off a win against Lake Superior State.
By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State men’s hockey team currently sits third in the CCHA standings with a series against the conference leading St. Thomas Tommies coming up this weekend.

MSU is 6-6-2 on the year coming into play this weekend. Sports Director Rob Clark catches up with Mavericks head coach Luke Strand to preview the match-up.

