Record breaking highs likely before weekend cold front brings cooler temps

Spring or winter!? Unseasonably warm temperatures with record breaking highs likely through Friday ahead of a weekend cool down due to a passing cold front.

Today and Friday will be feeling more like spring than winter with highs hovering in the low to mid-50s. The current record high for today and Friday sits at 47 for both days. We are likely to break the record high on both days as sunshine continues across the area. Winds will be slightly breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times through the end of the week.

A cold front is projected to move through the area late Friday night/early Saturday morning. This will lead to a gradual increase in clouds throughout Friday with skies becoming cloudy by Friday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout Saturday with morning snow chances possible. At this moment in time, snow accumulations for Saturday morning are likely to range from trace amounts/a dusting up to an inch possible. The cold front will also bring a drop in temperatures for the weekend with highs in the low-30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will return by Sunday as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph.

Next week is looking to be on the quiet side as skies remain mostly sunny. Temperatures will likely hover in the mid to upper-30s for most of the week with a day in the 40s mixed in. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph through the week as quiet conditions continue into next weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.