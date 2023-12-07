Your Photos
Soldier makes history as the first active-duty female Army sniper

Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.
Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.(DVIDS)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A woman is being celebrated by the U.S. military for being the first active-duty female Army sniper.

U.S. Army Sgt. Maciel Hay defied the odds by making it through training while qualifying as an expert with the M4 assault rifle before graduating from airborne school.

Hay followed up those achievements by making it through the United States Army Sniper School, becoming the first active-duty female Army sniper.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), the only other female to make it through the course was a National Guardsman from Montana.

Hay said she grew up shooting rifles and handguns on her family’s ranches in California and Oregon. Friends and family eventually gave her the nickname “Sniper” because she said she was able to spot things very fast, similar to how a sniper does target detection.

Hay said she got the idea to join the Army and go through Sniper school from a friend she had while attending Sierra College close to her hometown.

“A close friend of mine told me I’d never make it in the Army, and there’s no way I could become a sniper,” Hay said. “Needless to say, that person is no longer part of my life. But now that I look back at it, I really do appreciate the motivation.”

The DVIDS said individual weapons qualifications are huge milestones in military marksmanship, and Hay’s progression reflects her level of skill and dedication to mastering marksmanship.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

