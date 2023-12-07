Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

Authorities say a St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting
A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon,...
A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.(CBS Newspath)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The officer and suspect were both injured in this shooting," the department said, without providing details on what happened or their conditions. "There is no threat to the public from this incident.”

Sgt. Mike Ernster, the department spokesman, said they weren't immediately sharing further information, but that they’re likely to release more at a news conference Thursday night.

Helicopter video from KMSP-TV showed several squad cars near the intersection as well as a gray van with its driver door open near the pumps at a gas station.

Metro Transit said it detoured two bus routes around the area because of the police activity. The nearby University of St. Thomas advised students and staff to avoid the area but said the incident didn’t impact classes.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation, as it often does in officer-involved shootings.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Minnesota’s budget picture remains stable in the near term but there are clouds on the...
Minnesota budget forecast is steady, but with potential trouble ahead
Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul,...
A house explodes and bursts into flames in Minnesota, killing at least 1 person, fire chief says
FILE - A pedestrian mall leads to the campus of the Mayo Clinic complex, center, on July 2,...
Mayo Clinic announces $5 billion expansion of Minnesota campus
Minnesotas head coach Dean Evason, rear center, attends the NHL Global Series Sweden ice...
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason, assistant Bob Woods after losing 14 of their first 19 games